2 charged with murder of NJ man gunned down in his driveway

🔷NJ man shot to death

🔷Two NJ men arrested 2 ½ years later

🔷Both men indicted for murder

About two and a half years after a 39-year-old Neptune Township man was found gunned down in his driveway, a New Jersey duo has been charged with murder.

A Monmouth County Grand Jury indicted 37-year-old Kedrick Chatmon, of Keansburg, and 45-year-old Lamare Walker, of Barnegat, on first-degree counts of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Monday.

Chatmon was also indicted on weapons offenses, Santiago added.

Neptune Township (Google Maps) Neptune Township (Google Maps) loading...

On May 14, 2022, Neptune Township Police responded to a report of a shooting around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Hillview Drive and Edgemere Road.

Officers found Marques Mills inside a vehicle, parked in the driveway of his home, after being shot multiple times.

Mills died at a local hospital the next morning.

He was survived by two children and other family members, who he loved dearly, according to an online obituary.

Marques Mills (elyfuneralhome.com) Marques Mills (elyfuneralhome.com) loading...

As part of an investigation involving local and county law enforcement, Chatmon and Walker were arrested Thursday in their respective hometowns.

They were being held at Monmouth County Jail, pending detention hearings set for Dec. 3.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to contact MCPO Detective Matthew Delgado at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Department Detective Robert Hagerman at 732-988-8000.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman