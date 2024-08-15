NJ teacher, filmmaker accused of inappropriate sexual contact with student

⭕ NJ teacher accused of sexual contact with student

A 56-year-old former theater instructor in Ocean County has been accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a female student, several years ago.

Douglas Bollinger was a teacher at the Ocean County Performing Arts Academy at the time of the alleged activities in both Point Pleasant Beach and Asbury Park in 2019, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Bollinger, who also works as a filmmaker, was arrested at his Neptune City home on Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

He was charged with two counts each of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact.

“It is my understanding that Mr. Bollinger is no longer employed as a teacher with the Performing Arts Academy,” Billhimer said on Thursday.

The prosecutor continued “I would encourage parents to have a conversation with their children if they had Mr. Bollinger as a teacher.”

He previously was honored as a Governor’s Educator of the Year in 2020-2021.

Bollinger has also directed and co-starred in several horror-thriller movies, such as 2017 release “The Samaritans,” which have been screened at NJ film festivals.

Anyone with potential, additional information on Bollinger's case was asked to contact Detective Nicole Testa of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3489.

