New stunning hotel celebrates the Jersey Shore you remember

If you spent any time on the Jersey Shore, as a kid, you know that it had a special feeling that is very difficult to replicate.

As a person who grew up summering in Bradley Beach, New Jersey, I can tell you that it is one of the most idyllic towns on the Jersey Shore.

A lot of towns that have seen a rebirth have changed their unique character. But Bradley Beach is different because it has never fallen into blight so it never needed a revitalization.

James Bradley Hotel on Instagram James Bradley Hotel on Instagram loading...

Its charm has remained throughout the years and the only improvements that have been made are a nip tuck here and a renovation there mostly sticking to the quaint architecture of the neighborhood.\The James Bradley Hotel Instagram

The James Bradley Hotel Instagram The James Bradley Hotel Instagram loading...

And that is the case with the magnificent James Bradley Hotel. The James Bradley happens to sit next door to my aunt Sally’s home on 3rd Ave. (she lived next door at 202 and I practically grew up in that house! We lived behind it on Fourth Avenue).

The James Bradley Hotel Instagram The James Bradley Hotel Instagram loading...

Here you will get to enjoy beautiful views of the beach as well as everything about a beach vibe that Bradley Beach has to offer. Everything here just clicks.

The James Bradley Hotel Instagram The James Bradley Hotel Instagram loading...

NYC’s Sebastian Zuchowicki worked his magic on the interior design, and let me tell you, it's like stepping into a work of art. The place tells a story, not just with the decor, but with every little detail they've thought of.

The James Bradley Hotel Instagram The James Bradley Hotel Instagram loading...

What is most impressive about The James Bradley Hotel is that it's got that boutique hotel charm. Personalized service, privacy, and all the amenities you could ask for. And the rooms? they've nailed the blend of modern design with classic coastal vibes. It's like the perfect mix of chic and laid-back.

And the location cannot be beat. Just a stone's throw from the beach, so you can easily sneak away for a dip whenever you feel like it.

And when you walk through that courtyard passage into the property, it's like leaving the hustle and bustle behind, pure relaxation awaits.

This is the place for a little getaway when you can’t really get away and the best part about the James Bradley hotel is that it celebrates everything we love about New Jersey.

Stunning Jersey Shore rentals, steps from the beach Here are 10 houses along New Jersey's coastline for an Insta-ready beachfront staycation. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈