This town was named the best place to live in New Jersey

There are plenty of wonderful places to live in New Jersey, from the bucolic lifestyle in far South Jersey, to suburbs of major metropolitan areas, to towns with quaint, walkable downtowns; there are lots of choices and lots of reasons why people choose to live where they live.

That makes picking a “best” place to live pretty tricky; it depends on what metrics you use. That didn’t stop Stacker, the people who rank everything, from deciding which New Jersey town should wear the crown.

They relied heavily on the ratings compiled by Niche (which puts a premium on quality of schools and family-friendly amenities), to rank the cities.

Here are the top 5:

5️⃣ Pennington: the Mercer County borough has:

⚫ Population: 2,780

⚫ Median household income: $166,957

⚫ Median home value: $563,000 (81% own)

Mercer County Canva loading...

4️⃣ Plainsboro: located in Middlesex County, the stats for Plainsboro are:

⚫ Population: 2,766

⚫ Median household income: $112,629

⚫ Median home value: $461,200 (32% own)

Middlesex County (Canva) (Canva) loading...

3️⃣ Montgomery Township: the Somerset County town has;

⚫ Population: 23,558

⚫ Median household income: $224,185

⚫ Median home value: $700,800 (85% own)

Somerset County (Canva) (Canva) loading...

2️⃣ Princeton Junction: another Mercer County town the snapshot of Princeton Junction:

⚫ Population: 2,022

⚫ Median household income: $209,554

⚫ Median home value: $633,700 (79% own)

Canva Canva loading...

1️⃣ Princeton: a third Mercer County entrant, Princeton takes the top spot with:

⚫ Population: 30,450

⚫ Median household income: $176,695

⚫ Median home value: $971,200 (59% own)

Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash loading...

According to Home & Money,

With its pleasant suburban atmosphere, safe neighborhoods, an abundance of attractions, friendly locals, and low crime rate, Princeton is a great place for families to settle down.

All five of the top towns boast A+ elementary and high schools, in both public and private institutions.

