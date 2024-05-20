Huge Asian food court to open in New Jersey
H Mart, one of the biggest international supermarkets in the country, has announced plans to open a huge Asian food court in the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford.
According to a release, the food court will feature 11 different dining options, featuring things like:
⚫ K-Town Hero: Crafted by Michelin-star Chef Hooni Kim (owner of Danji in NYC), featuring savory bulgogi beef brisket, fried chicken, and gochujang pork belly
⚫ The Bao: Specializing in Dim Sum, noodles and soup dumplings
⚫ Sang’s Tofu & Grill: Offering traditional Korean food from the renowned founder of Midori Sushi, Food Avenue and Sang’s Kitchen
⚫ Gold Miss: Indulge in delicious donuts, hot dogs, ice cream, frozen yogurt and slush drinks
⚫ Gong Cha: Savor premium tea, bubble tea and coffee made from the freshest milk and highest quality ingredients
⚫ BBQ Chicken: Exquisite fried chicken - crispier, juicier and more tender – with a variety of flavorful sauces
⚫ Jeong’s Noodle: Enjoy a variety of delicious noodle, seafood and chicken dishes
⚫ Wok Bar: Customize your own meal with a variety of flavorful and fresh ingredients
⚫ Tous les Jours: An artisan bakery serving a unique selection of cakes, pastries, sandwiches and handcrafted beverages
⚫ Don Don Curry: Delight in delicious Japanese Curry, Takoyaki, Tempura and Karaage
⚫ Let Them Talk: Unwind with daily Happy Hours, featuring 30 draft beers, craft cocktails and Korean drinks
The massive food court will occupy over 16,000 square feet.
In a statement,
We are thrilled to introduce our latest food hall at American Dream,” said Stacey Kwon, president of H Mart. “Our food halls are iconic staples of H Mart stores, and our American Dream location wouldn’t feel complete without one. The addition of another food hall will further enhance the world class, one-of-a-kind guest experience that is H Mart at American Dream.
The food court is expected to open within the next few weeks.
Memorial Day Parades in New Jersey 2024 (alphabetical)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
LOOK: Best amusement parks in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.
You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.