Huge Asian food court to open in New Jersey

H Mart, one of the biggest international supermarkets in the country, has announced plans to open a huge Asian food court in the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford.

According to a release, the food court will feature 11 different dining options, featuring things like:

⚫ K-Town Hero: Crafted by Michelin-star Chef Hooni Kim (owner of Danji in NYC), featuring savory bulgogi beef brisket, fried chicken, and gochujang pork belly

⚫ The Bao: Specializing in Dim Sum, noodles and soup dumplings

Photo by Jael Rodriguez on Unsplash Photo by Jael Rodriguez on Unsplash loading...

⚫ Sang’s Tofu & Grill: Offering traditional Korean food from the renowned founder of Midori Sushi, Food Avenue and Sang’s Kitchen

⚫ Gold Miss: Indulge in delicious donuts, hot dogs, ice cream, frozen yogurt and slush drinks

⚫ Gong Cha: Savor premium tea, bubble tea and coffee made from the freshest milk and highest quality ingredients

Photo by Katie Rainbow 🏳️‍🌈 on Unsplash Photo by Katie Rainbow 🏳️‍🌈 on Unsplash loading...

⚫ BBQ Chicken: Exquisite fried chicken - crispier, juicier and more tender – with a variety of flavorful sauces

⚫ Jeong’s Noodle: Enjoy a variety of delicious noodle, seafood and chicken dishes

⚫ Wok Bar: Customize your own meal with a variety of flavorful and fresh ingredients

⚫ Tous les Jours: An artisan bakery serving a unique selection of cakes, pastries, sandwiches and handcrafted beverages

⚫ Don Don Curry: Delight in delicious Japanese Curry, Takoyaki, Tempura and Karaage

⚫ Let Them Talk: Unwind with daily Happy Hours, featuring 30 draft beers, craft cocktails and Korean drinks

Photo via Ryan Faas Photo via Ryan Faas loading...

The massive food court will occupy over 16,000 square feet.

(American Dream) (American Dream) loading...

In a statement,

We are thrilled to introduce our latest food hall at American Dream,” said Stacey Kwon, president of H Mart. “Our food halls are iconic staples of H Mart stores, and our American Dream location wouldn’t feel complete without one. The addition of another food hall will further enhance the world class, one-of-a-kind guest experience that is H Mart at American Dream.

The food court is expected to open within the next few weeks.

Memorial Day Parades in New Jersey 2024 (alphabetical) New Jersey remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day with parades, solemn services, reenactments and fairs. Most events take place Monday, May 27 unless otherwise noted and are subject to change without notice here.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

LOOK: Best amusement parks in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best amusement parks in New Jersey using data from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.