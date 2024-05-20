🔴 Man lured 12-year-old girl to his home

🔴 The victim met the man on social media

🔴 He faces up to 10 years in prison

BOUND BROOK — A Somerset County man is facing a decade in state prison for luring a pre-teen to his home and sexually assaulting her.

Lenic Galvan, 22, was convicted of second-degree sexual assault by contact and third-degree child endangerment last week, according to Somerset County John McDonald.

Galvan faces up to 10 years in state prison at his sentencing on July 10. He must serve 85% of his sentence before he would be eligible for parole.

According to McDonald, an investigation into Galvan's child luring began on July 25, 2021 when the prosecutor's office got a tip about the sexual assault.

The victim, a 12-year-old girl, said to investigators that she was sexually assaulted at a home on Linden Avenue in Bound Brook.

Detectives then sat down with the girl. She told them that she had met a man on social media who then "arranged for transportation" to the home where he lived.

Galvan was arrested one year later on July 26, 2022. McDonald said that DNA evidence helped to prove that Galvan had sexually assaulted the victim.

