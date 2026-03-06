❄️ A deer that fell through the ice in the Delaware and Raritan Canal in South Bound Brook had to be rescued by firefighters Tuesday afternoon.

❄️ Firefighters from South Bound Brook and Bound Brook used an inflatable raft after initial attempts to lasso the frightened deer failed.

❄️ After being pulled from the icy water near Town Oaks Apartments, the uninjured deer ran off safely back into the wild.

SOUTH BOUND BROOK —A wayward deer found itself in a bit of a jam after it fell through the ice in a Somerset County canal on Tuesday afternoon, and had to be rescued.

Members of the South Bound Brook Fire Department, Bound Brook Fire Department, and South Bound Brook Police Department responded to a part of the Delaware and Raritan Canal behind Town Oaks Apartment at approximately 4:15 p.m. on March 5, according to a Facebook post.

They found the poor, frightened animal barely hanging on, after it had obviously fallen into the icy canal, firefighters said.

Firefighters attempt rope rescue for frightened deer

Firefighters tried to lasso the deer using a rope. But the deer was too panicked, and moving around too much.

So, they came up with another idea.

Inflatable raft used to pull deer from icy canal waters

They got into an inflatable raft and safely pulled the deer out of the water. Once back on land, the uninjured deer went on its merry way.

