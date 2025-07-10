It doesn’t have to be spooky season for you do honor one of the kings of horror: Edgar Allen Poe.

Fans of the macabre can soon enjoy a chilling pop-up Poe experience in Bound Brook in August.

Edgar Allen Poe cocktails at Alley 14

Credit: Edgar Allen Poe Speakeasy Credit: Edgar Allen Poe Speakeasy loading...

From Aug. 7 through 9, Alley 14 in Bound Brook will transform into a candlelit speakeasy.

2011 Comic Con TWIXT Panel ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

The venue will not only have retellings of the iconic horror author’s tales, but there will also be themed cocktails.

This exclusive speakeasy will transport you to a bygone era as you sip on expertly crafted cocktails inspired by four of Poe's most beloved stories.

Credit: Edgar Allen Poe Speakeasy Credit: Edgar Allen Poe Speakeasy loading...

Some of the drinks include “Evermore,” a black and gold cocktail with orange peach blossom vodka; and the “Cocktail of Red Death,” made with fresh-squeezed seasonal fruit.

There will also be mocktails available for those who don’t partake, though the event is still 21+.

SEE ALSO: Six Flags group potentially causing more harm than good for NJ theme park

Credit: Edgar Allen Poe Speakeasy Credit: Edgar Allen Poe Speakeasy loading...

Led by the speakeasy’s lead mixologist and Poe historians, this immersive evening promises to be a chillingly unforgettable experience.

Credit: Edgar Allen Poe Speakeasy Credit: Edgar Allen Poe Speakeasy loading...

The works of the master of horror will be read by Poe historians. You can look forward to hearing renditions of "The Raven," "The Black Cat," "Masque of Red Death" and the "Tell-Tale Heart.”

Credit: Edgar Allen Poe Speakeasy Credit: Edgar Allen Poe Speakeasy loading...

The Poe experience runs about an hour and 30 minutes, with sessions taking place at 6 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10 p.m..

Tickets can be purchased here.

AP AP loading...

Also, despite being a born and raised Jersey girl, I do have to throw this in because my family members are huge Baltimore fans: Go Ravens.

The Best Horror Movies of the Last 10 Years (2015-2024) These modern horror movies are sure to keep you up at night. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

The 10 Worst Horror Movies of the Past 10 Years (2015-2024) Over the last decade, the horror genre has experienced some high highs, and some low lows. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

12 Horror Movies Inspired By Real Events It always feels a little scarier knowing something like this really did happen. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈