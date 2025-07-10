Oftentimes we may not realize the consequences of our actions. At least, not in the moment we don't.

But I will say this. Despite the constant change that happens in our lives, at the end of the day we have to find some way to accept it.

Take Six Flags Great Adventure, for example. I remember growing up going to this park quite a lot and loving every minute of it.

90s nostalgia

It wasn't until the 1990s when me, my brother, and my friends were allowed to be left alone to roam the park for hours on end. My mom would drop us off and we were left to entertain ourselves.

I personally will always have a soft spot for Rolling Thunder, the dual wooden roller coaster that opened in 1979 and lasted until 2013 to make way for the Zumanjaro drop rides debut in 2014.

The first coasters

Rolling Thunder was my very first true roller coaster, with the Great American Scream Machine being my first ever looping coaster. And as we all know, so much has changed since then.

Fast forward to today, and we're about to experience yet another chapter for the New Jersey theme park, with 2025 kind of serving as a transition year. I, for one, am very excited to see what's to come.

Now, does that mean I'm not disappointed with how the closure of Kingda Ka or the Sky Ride were announced? Absolutely not. But I do understand that the new ownership had to do what they had to do.

People cheer at the end of a ride on Six Flags Great Adventure's roller coaster, Kingda Ka, in Jackson, NJ in May 2005 (AP Photo/Tim Larsen, File) People cheer at the end of a ride on Six Flags Great Adventure's roller coaster, Kingda Ka, in Jackson, NJ in May 2005 (AP Photo/Tim Larsen, File) loading...

The connoisseurs

With that said, there is a Facebook group that goes by the name Great Adventure Connoisseurs that you would think would keep it positive about the park. After all, a connoisseurs are people who are supposed to have great knowledge and appreciation for what they represent.

And to some extent, there are a bunch of people in this group that do just that. They will highlight their experience, point out the new changes underway, and will overall encourage others to visit the park.

But, there's an unfortunate amount of negativity that has been surrounding some members of this group lately that really paint the park as this horrible place that should be avoided. And my worry is that their actions in part are really are playing a role in keeping people from visiting the park.

Don't discourage

Again, I don't disagree with those who are angry about how 2024 concluded with so many ride closures with a lack of advanced warning. But if the park doesn't evolve and let go of the past, it will never grow and keep up with future generations.

Yes, I miss Rolling Thunder, and yes, I miss the Sky Ride, and yes, I miss Kingda Ka. But there's no reason we should actively be trying to get the park shut down by constantly trashing and complaining about it.

We have to give the new ownership time and see what they have planned. My personal opinion? I hope they completely retheme that far and and expand the park into that portion of the parking lot that's often closed off anyway (and maybe connect it to the safari). Throw in several new rides along with the new record-breaking coaster to help really launch the park into the future.

Looking forward

I personally cannot wait to see what's on the horizon, and for the true connoisseurs of the park to start encouraging others to pay a visit to their home park (it's a great Facebook group, but some folks on there really should dial back on the mudslinging). Time to look forward and give the new ownership a chance.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.