Word recently spread about a beloved ride at Six Flags Great Adventure that was going away. A ride that's been at the park since its opening day in 1974, and one with deep historical roots dating back to the New York Worlds Fair.

That ride would be the Sky Way. And it's one that so many who have visited the park have fond memories of.

If you've ever ridden it before, you'll know what an awesome experience it really is. The views from above, the nice breeze, and the whisper-quiet sounds of the cable pulling you from one side of the park to the other.

In fact, that was also a nice perk. Being the park is so large, taking a break from walking often made it the perfect ride for those visiting on a day trip.

The Sky Ride would certainly be missed if it were going away. Fortunately for us, it's not. At least, as of now.

Closed, but not going anywhere

According to a Six Flags official, The Sky Ride is only "temporarily closed." This would explain why signage for the ride is still up at the park.

As for the reason it's closed? That information couldn't be provided at this time other than that the closure is only temporary. It's possible the ride might need to be updated. After all, it is one of the original attractions at Great Adventure.

The park only recently completed the refurbishment of the Big Wheel, which finally reopened this July for its 50th anniversary year. That ride, also being one of the originals from 1974.

A jump to conclusions

The reason reports inaccurately surfaced of the ride going away forever has to do with the fact that the ride doesn't currently appear on the park's map. There is also no mention of the Sky Way on the company's website.

However, signage for the Sky Way still remains up at the park itself by one of the access points to the ride. That alone can give parkgoers a glimmer of hope that they will once again be able to ride the attraction across the sky.

Again, we can all assume the ride would be shuttered because it doesn't appear on the map for 2024. But the reason for this could very well be because the ride may simply not open for the 2024 season.

It is an old ride and refurbishing such an attraction might be a challenge, which absolutely can contribute to a delay. But as mentioned above, a Six Flags Official has confirmed the ride is only temporarily closed. No date has been provided as to when it might reopen.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.

