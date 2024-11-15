As we all know, New Jersey is home to many top-thrill coasters for kids and adults alike. No matter your age, there's something for everyone.

Just look at this ranking regarding the best of the best around the Great Garden State (you will notice, however, two very specific coasters at Six Flags Great Adventure that will no longer exist come 2025. Those are the ones we'll talk about shortly).

So many great coasters that truly make New Jersey an awesome place for thrill seekers. But did you happen to notice the two above that will no longer be with us? Kingda Ka and Green Lantern are officially being retired with a new multi-record-breaking coaster being announced for the 2026 season.

Now before I get into it, I want to state up-front that this is purely based on observations that I noticed about the latest announcement from Six Flags regarding the future of the park. Certain things about their official announcement stand out to me as peculiar and may give clues as to what might be coming down the pipeline regarding the teasing of their new multi-record-breaking coaster.

Let's start with what rides were announced in the official statement. Green Lantern, The Twister, and Parachutes will no longer be around and are slated to be removed. Pause here for a moment and take a look at the image below highlighting where those particular rides are located.

Now notice where all three attractions are located in proximity to Kingda Ka. That footprint is very similar to Cedar Point's Top Thrill 2 (see below).

Top Thrill 2 is the reimagined ride that was originally known as Top Thrill Dragster, which was a very similar ride to Kingda Ka.

Top Thrill 2 enhanced Top Thrill Dragster by adding an additional 420 ft. tower, as well as three separate launches as opposed to one. That also extended the length of that ride to 2 minutes.

That additional tower was placed opposite the top hat tower, almost identical to the area where the Six Flags Great Adventure attractions are being removed (The Parachutes and Twister specifically, with parts of the Green Lantern also in that path).

Another observation I took note of is what was not said about Zumanjaro. Of all the rides they confirmed were being removed via official release (as of 11/14/24), Zumanjaro was not one of them.

Now yes, there have been screenshots floating around with statements from customer service reps saying the tower is coming down too, but I don't completely buy that. And if it is, I believe that probably another, perhaps taller, tower will take its place.

Again, this could change as we move forward, but it does support the idea that the top hat from Kingda Ka (or perhaps a taller one) may be incorporated into the future multi-record-breaking coaster Six Flags says will arrive for the 2026 season at Great Adventure. Could something similar or better than Top Thrill 2 join the lineup?

Time will tell, but for now, we'll have to wait until the summer of 2025 to know for sure. But if I were a betting man, I would say something similar to this is probably going to happen. And if it does, it'll certainly be thrilling.

So what do you think? Would you be excited to see Kingda Ka go through a transformation similar to Top Thrill 2? Or, would you like to see something totally different? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments and join the conversation.

