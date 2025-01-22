Six Flags NJ hints at potential new identity in 2025

Six Flags Great Adventure has officially announced its plans for the upcoming 2025 season. Among those plans is the anticipated opening of their newest roller coaster, "THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity."

A Rocky Year for Six Flags, NJ

Six Flags Great Adventure wrapped up their 2024 season on Jan. 1, 2025, with their annual Holiday in the Park celebration. But it was more than that, it was also their 50th year in New Jersey.

Unfortunately, the celebrations for this milestone didn't go as planned. This led to an over-promise, under-deliver situation that led to disappointment of how the the entire season was handled.

Six Flags Great Adventure & Cedar Fair's Dorney Park / Parent company merger Google Maps via Canva Edit loading...

Changing Hands, More Disappointment

2024 also marked a major change for the ownership of the New Jersey park with Six Flags and Cedar Fair merging to create a new parent company.

Also around this time, rumors started to swirl regarding numerous ride closures, including the world's tallest roller coaster, Kingda Ka. Those rumors were confirmed in November of that year shortly after Kingda Ka's final day of operation on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.

Throughout the remainder of the operating season, guests were able to watch the demolition of the Green Lantern Coaster, and eventually, the Parachute ride.

2025 Season at Six Flags Great Adventure Credit - Six Flags Great Adventure (Canva Edit) loading...

2025 lineup revealed

On Jan.22, 2025, Six Flags made a big announcement regarding plans for the upcoming season.

According to nbcphiladelphia.com, "Opening Day for Great Adventure Theme Park and Wild Safari Animal Park" for 2025 will be on Saturday, March 29, with spring break happening from Apr. 12 to Apr. 20.

Saturday, May 17, is the planned opening day for Hurricane Harbor Water Park (More on Six Flags events can be found here).

The entrance to Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, N.J. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) The entrance to Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, N.J. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Other Planned Events

According to the announcement, here's what else to expect in 2025...

Star Spangled Nights (7/4 - 7/5)

Summerbration (New for 2025: Select nights throughout the summer featuring special shows)

Fright Fest, Kids Boo Fest, & Oktoberfest (9/12 - 11/2)

Holiday in the Park (11/22 - 1/4/26)

Also coming for 2025 is a special event for season pass holders to be among the first to ride "THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity."

Giant Wheel at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ Mike Brant - Townsquare Media loading...

Potential New Identity?

Toward the end of the 2024 season, subtle unannounced changes started taking place at the park. References to Six Flags started to disappear.

My sons in particular noticed this toward the end of the 2024 season. Instead of the signs reading "Six Flags Holiday in the Park," they read "Great Adventure's Holiday in the Park."

But perhaps the bigger tell was by the ticket booths, where there was always a big "SF" displayed on the building. At some point during Holiday in the Park, those letters changed to "GA."

Giant Wheel at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ Mike Brant - Townsquare Media loading...

A Hidden Message?

Let's look at that line again regarding the first day of the season, where it reads "Opening Day for Great Adventure Theme Park and Wild Safari Animal Park."

Not opening day for Six Flags. Opening day for Great Adventure. But that's not the only place the Six Flags name was dropped.

All of their featured events for 2025 no longer have "Six Flags" in front of them like they have in years past.

Six Flags Great Adventure announced events for 2025 / Question mark Screenshot nj1015.com via Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

No Six Flags, All Great Adventure

It's an interesting observation, for sure, and one I owe to my sons. They first noticed this toward the end of 2024, and now I'm noticing it with this latest update for 2025.

Although there wasn't an official announcement of giving the New Jersey resort a new identity at this time, I wouldn't be opposed to it.

In a way, going back to prioritizing the Great Adventure branding over the Six Flags name would bring it back to its early days when the park was simply just known as Great Adventure.

Giant wheel at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ Mike Brant - Townsquare Media loading...

Amazing views of Six Flags Great Adventure from high above in 2024 We didn't know at the time that this would be the final year for Kingda Ka and Green Lantern, along with the Parachute Tower. This was taken shortly after the Big Wheel opened during the 2024 operating season. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.