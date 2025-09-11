Six Flags Great Adventure is currently in it's 51st year in Jackson, NJ. And when it comes to Great Adventure, there's something most of us expect to see. Looney Tunes characters.

That means it was quite common to see Bugs Bunny, Sylvester the Cat, Porky Pig, and more. Even back when they still hosted Holiday in the Park, the Looney Tunes characters would be seen dressed festively taking photos with the kids.

Cedar Fair parks, on the other hand, had a partnership to use the Peanuts characters. That means seeing Charlie Brown and Snoopy are all part of the experience.

Speaking of Peanuts, the now merged parent company of Great Adventure has just announced a new deal to use the Peanuts characters at its theme parks.

An extended Peanuts partnership

According to Theme Park Insider, "The former Cedar Fair had renewed its license of the characters back in 2017." However, "that deal expired this year, though it included an option to extend through 2030, which Six Flags now has exercised."

That means you'll continue to see the Peanuts characters at many of the Six Flags theme parks across the United States.

With that said, what does this news mean for New Jersey's home park? Will Six Flags Great Adventure now be seeing Peanuts characters as well? And if so, what would that mean for the Looney Tunes characters?

Sky Screamer & flag decorations at Six Flags Great Adventure Mike Brant TSM via Canva Edit loading...

Looney Tunes, or Peanuts?

As of now, there's no mention if anything will be changing with the Looney Tunes agreement. The former Cedar Fair legacy parks that are now part of the Six Flags chain will continue to use the Peanuts characters through at least the end of 2030.

There is no mention of replacing the Looney Tunes characters at former Six Flags legacy parks, nor is there any mention of Peanuts characters coming to Great Adventure. That means for now, New Jersey's home park should expect to continue to see Bugs Bunny and crew welcoming you to the park.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.