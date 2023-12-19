NJ mom is found guilty of butchering 4-year-old son

🔴 NJ mom convicted of son’s murder

A New Jersey mother has been faced with life in prison after being found guilty of the brutal murder of her 4-year-old son.

Elina Gutti, of South Bound Brook, was convicted by a Somerset County Superior Court judge after her trial this month, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald.

The 38-year-old Gutti would now be dealt life without the possibility of parole, to be served in a maximum security prison.

🔴 Young boy stabbed repeatedly

On Feb. 6, 2021, just before 2:30 a.m., a 911 call was made by a woman identifying herself as Gutti.

She said had woken up to find a cut on her wrist without knowing where it came from.

Responding police found the woman’s injuries to be minor but officers made the gruesome discovery of the body of her young son.

The boy was found inside Gutti’s bedroom with more than 17 wounds to his neck area.

A kitchen knife on the floor nearby was determined to be the weapon used in his killing.

🔴 Murder victim mourned as ‘loving’ boy

Young Aiden Singhania was remembered in his obituary as “a loving, caring, and extremely affectionate boy.”

The boy was survived by his father, grandmother and other relatives, according to the same online memorial, which also said “He was extremely intelligent and loved learning about countries, solar systems, and human anatomy.”

His obituary finished with these words — "Aiden will be greatly missed by his family, but his memory will live forever in their hearts. Rest In Peace Sweet Boy."

