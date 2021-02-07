SOUTH BOUND BROOK — A borough woman has been charged with murdering her 4-year-old son who appears to have been slashed to death in their home early Saturday.

Police found the dying, wounded child after his mother called 911 at 2:28 a.m. to report that she had unexplained injuries on her own wrist.

When police arrived at the Cedar Street residence, they met Elina Gutti, who had a minor injury on her left wrist. But they also found her child in the bedroom with what prosecutors described as "severe lacerations."

Despite lifesaving measures, medical workers at the house pronounced Aiden Singhania dead at 3:17 a.m. Prosecutors are waiting on an autopsy to declare how exactly the child died.

The mother was hospitalized for an evaluation but she is under arrest and charged with first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a knife.

Authorities did not publicly reveal why the mother attacked her son.

A spokesman for the prosecutor's office told New Jersey 101.5 that another adult was in a separate area of the house.

Sergio Bichao is the digital managing editor of New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-775-9793 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.

