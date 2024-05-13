Rare NJ mansion on the market for the first time in 40 years

If you have $14 million burning a hole in your pocket, there’s a spectacular Somerset County estate in your price range.

The estate actually has a name, Ellistan; anytime a house has a name, I know i can’t afford it.

According to the listing:

Ellistan is an equestrian estate which has hosted the Essex Fox Hounds Thanksgiving Day Meet since the early 1930s. Designed by noted architect Musgrave Hyde in 1931, the property has been beautifully maintained and thoughtfully updated. Privately nestled on 77 +/- acres with stunning countryside views overlooking gardens, pastures and fields - you are less than 45 miles from New York City.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Ellistan is comprised of the beautifully detailed Norman-style residence clad in stone; a stable complex with 10 stalls, 3 apartments, multiple garages and workshops; a guest cottage with a 4 stall barn; a stocked pond, pool and tennis court. Under the care of just three owners, including the current owners of 40 years, this estate has evolved into a sanctuary that is well-suited for entertaining and a variety of leisurely pursuits.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Zillow Zillow loading...

The property is about 30 minutes from Newark Liberty Airport and 20 minutes for Morristown’s private airport.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The main house is 9 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Zillow Zillow loading...

The property taxes are estimated to be around $23k A MONTH!

Zillow Zillow loading...

Zillow Zillow loading...

LOOK: The priciest home for sale in every U.S. state From vast expanses to explore in the West to "cozy" beach retreats in the East, get ready to be dazzled by the opulence of the most luxurious real estate across all 50 states. We've ranked them from the least expensive (a bargain at $3,095,000!) to the most expensive. Simply tap or click on the photo to see more of each home, or if you're feeling extravagant, book a viewing. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

ALSO: PEEK INSIDE JON BON JOVI'S NEW $43 MILLION PALM BEACH MANSION

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.