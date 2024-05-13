Rare NJ mansion on the market for the first time in 40 years
If you have $14 million burning a hole in your pocket, there’s a spectacular Somerset County estate in your price range.
The estate actually has a name, Ellistan; anytime a house has a name, I know i can’t afford it.
According to the listing:
Ellistan is an equestrian estate which has hosted the Essex Fox Hounds Thanksgiving Day Meet since the early 1930s. Designed by noted architect Musgrave Hyde in 1931, the property has been beautifully maintained and thoughtfully updated.
Privately nestled on 77 +/- acres with stunning countryside views overlooking gardens, pastures and fields - you are less than 45 miles from New York City.
Ellistan is comprised of the beautifully detailed Norman-style residence clad in stone; a stable complex with 10 stalls, 3 apartments, multiple garages and workshops; a guest cottage with a 4 stall barn; a stocked pond, pool and tennis court.
Under the care of just three owners, including the current owners of 40 years, this estate has evolved into a sanctuary that is well-suited for entertaining and a variety of leisurely pursuits.
The property is about 30 minutes from Newark Liberty Airport and 20 minutes for Morristown’s private airport.
The main house is 9 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.
The property taxes are estimated to be around $23k A MONTH!
