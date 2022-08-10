Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats

I had a pork crisis this week.

Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt.

Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious.

Thirty minutes before our friends were to arrive for the highly anticipated pork dinner, modeled after Tony Luke's famous roast pork sandwich, my wife Jodi and I smelled something a bit off.

At first, we thought it was in the kitchen trash. Nope. Then I thought it was something in the fridge. Nope.

Opening the slow cooker, we realized it was the pork.

Somewhat in denial considering the expiration date was Aug. 22 and I bought it the day before, we conclude it was the fat cap only. So, I pulled it off and trashed it.

A few minutes later after I tasted the pork and again concluded it was fine, my son entered the kitchen and asked what that awful smell was. The pork was the culprit for sure, couldn't deny it.

Out it went and then the mad dash to order pizza to go with the sides and salad that were to accompany my almost famous recipe.

My conclusion from all this? No more supermarkets or big box store meat for us.

We are going to carve out a weekly trip to a local farm or delivery service for a few months of meat to stock the freezer. Here are three great places shared by our listeners!

The Pork Roll Store in Allentown

Clover Valley Farms in Southampton

Blue Jingler Farm in Flemington

