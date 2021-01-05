Nothing says Happy New Year like pulled pork

We had a nice super-spreader New Year's Eve gathering: friends, family — young and old. No fear, just fun to ring in the new year.

For me, I celebrated by making my sorta famous pulled pork — well at least "well known" ... well, at least "requested among my immediate family" pulled pork. It's delicious and, most important, really easy to make.

Buy a "Boston butt" or pork shoulder — make sure it's "bone-in". Only a few ingredients. and you'll be on your way. Salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, garlic, parsley and a little olive oil.

The first step is to get a crock pot/slow cooker. Put the pork in with the fat side up and cut the top fat to leave a space for seasoning.

Chop a head of fresh parsley and 4-5 cloves of garlic. Add salt, pepper and red pepper to the meat in the slow cooker. Then olive oil to coat the outside. Add in the parsley and garlic — cover most of the meat.

Put the cooker on 'low' and let it go covered for 7-9 hours depending on the size of the pork.

It's done when you can take tongs and pull out the bone with no resistance and no meat left clinging to the bone.

Take the top fat cap and remove it before pulling the pork in the juice with two forks.

The ways to serve it are endless. Make a sandwich with sautéed spinach or broccoli rabe and sharp provolone. Or pulled-pork nachos. Or just add a little tabasco and enjoy without anything else.

