Veteran farmers making NJ healthy

A few months ago I met Cliff who heads up "Veteran Farmers NJ", a group focused on helping veterans returning from duty to get started with a career in agriculture.

Cliff joined me on the show to talk about the program and how veterans can get involved. He also discussed ways that the public can help the cause.

One of the actions the group takes is offering a "boot camp" where aspiring farmers can get the basic skills, they need in order to get started.

Last week I visited the site of the latest boot camp in Chester, NJ in Morris County.

Riamede Farms is a great spot offering pumpkins and apples all run by veteran Ashley Asdal. In addition to picking your own pumpkins and apples, the farm has an incredible shop that you don't want to miss before you start your holiday dinner planning.

Honey, cider donuts, apple butter, and jams. All perfect for the holidays, gifts, or just a nice breakfast for yourself.

