How you can help New Jersey veterans especially during the holidays

This week I joined Wreath Across America for the annual wreath-laying ceremony to honor our fallen veterans.

The event included remarks from Amy Osborn, CEO of the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation, and former State Senator Nick Asselta. The Senator has a personal connection to the NJ Memorial as his brother's name is on the wall, having made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom during the Vietnam War.

It was a true honor to speak with members of Gold Star families who have lost loved ones. So many heroes are carved into the walls, and so many more are represented by the attendees.

It was great to catch up with Assemblywoman Kim Eulner and Monmouth County Commissioner Sue Kylie.

The real takeaway for me is that when it comes to service and sacrifice, party registration and political preferences should not matter. When it comes to our government, support for our military men and women and the families that bear the burden of the ultimate sacrifice made by so many, should not be subject to political partisanship.

Here are two other organizations you can support here in the Garden State:

Michael Malone is a volunteer for Best Defense Foundation which brings WWII vets overseas to Normandy.

Karen in Hamilton is part of an organization called Honor Flight which takes veterans on trips to places like DC.

