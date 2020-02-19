Best legal help for a veteran? Try a veteran

My friend Thomas Roughneen (pronounced Rock-Neen) served his country as a member of the Army National Guard. He shared a very personal story about his service and some of the difficulties he had while serving and after serving. Now he's a successful attorney in New Jersey focused on giving back and representing veterans who need legal help.

If you are a veteran or have a veteran in your family, you need to know about his firm Citizen Soldier Law. Whatever you need legal representation for, especially if you or a loved one has run afoul of the law, please visit www.citizensoldierlaw.com and set up an appointment with Thomas Roughneen.

Trust a veteran to help a veteran.

Please nominate a veteran by filling out the form below and give three reasons why the veteran deserves recognition. We're going to announce honorees the last Monday of every month as a part of a new initiative, #GreenMonday. Looking forward to your submissions.

