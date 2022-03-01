NJ wants to help veterans with ‘other than honorable’ discharges

Thousands of military veterans who have settled in New Jersey are classified as having received "other than honorable" discharges, many because of post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma, or the outmoded "Don't Ask Don't Tell" policy.

For that population, the very same benefits traditionally afforded to those who have been honorably discharged are hard to come by.

That's the focus of a new report, "A National Veterans Crisis: A New Jersey Solution," released Tuesday by the New Jersey Reentry Corporation.

Get our free mobile app

The report is co-signed by at least a dozen New Jersey legislators and features testimony from combat veterans detailing their service, the nature of their discharges, and their subsequent struggles.

In making recommendations, NJRC is drawing on policies enacted within the last five years in California, Connecticut, and New York.

"The goal is to do a specific carve-out for Medicaid, for Blue Cross Blue Shield, to address the unique combat trauma needs of veterans, both in terms of psych and addiction treatment," former Gov. Jim McGreevey, NJRC chairman, said on a Zoom press conference that brought together numerous stakeholders.

'Speed matters'

Will Sheehan, former U.S. Navy, SEAL Intelligence and chairman of the NJRC Veterans Task Force, said just as members of the military learn during their training and active duty, "speed matters" when it comes to this.

Treatment for veterans with OTH discharges is desperately needed, he said, by any means necessary and no matter where or when a soldier's particular issue arises.

"If it's at the VA, and they can't do it and we can short-circuit that, then good on the state and good on us. The only thing that matters is getting the folks these benefits that they earned," Sheehan said.

22 suicides a day

Other speakers including state Sens. Joseph Cryan and Joseph Vitale, former state Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal, and New Jersey Veterans Network president Michael Boll discussed the wide range of physical and mental challenges that contribute to the oft-cited statistic of 22 suicides of U.S. veterans every day.

With a third of the soldiers returning from the nation's most recent deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan reporting a mental health issue, Dr. Ramon Solhkhah, chair of the department of psychiatry and behavioral health at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, suggested the network of Americans affected by inaccessible veterans' benefits is expansive.

"It's also important to remember that these mental health issues impact not only the veteran, but impact their partners, their spouses, their children, so that there are significant issues that impact across the entire family," Solhkhah said.

That is why, according to Boll, so many lawmakers and veterans alike have put their names behind what NJRC is recommending.

"If this is done the right way, people that have served our country will get the fair treatment that they necessarily need to survive, and this 22 number can come down just by programs like this," he said.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

2022 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge photos More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.