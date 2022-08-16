NJ native Ezra Miller in mental health treatment after arrests

Following charges filed for incidents this year in Hawaii and Vermont, Wyckoff native and "The Flash" actor Ezra Miller is currently in treatment for "complex mental health issues," according to Variety.

Miller, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said in a statement to the magazine provided by a representative that they "want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior."

Multiple incidents in 2022 in Hawaii and Vermont have resulted in charges filed against Miller in both states.

Miller's statement said their treatment is ongoing and follows "a time of intense crisis," although the actor did not specify whether that meant this year's legal troubles or underlying issues that led to those encounters.

According to Variety, DC Comics is set to release "The Flash" on June 23, 2023, building on Miller's appearances as the character in other films.

They are also a part of another Warner Bros. Discovery film series, the Harry Potter spinoff "Fantastic Beasts," the magazine said, adding that a source said the studio supported Miller's decision to seek help.

