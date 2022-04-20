The Flash on a rampage: Another arrest for NJ actor Ezra Miller

Actor Ezra Miller was arrested Tuesday after an assault at a private residence in Pāhoa, Hawaii.

Police told Variety said they have responded to 10 incidents involving Miller, 29, since March 28 when the Wyckoff native yelled obscenities at people performing karaoke at Margarita Village and grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman.

Miller was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment and released after posting $500 bail.

In the most recent incident, police said the actor who plays The Flash in the Justice League movies became angry when he was asked to leave what police called a "get together" around 1:10 a.m.

Miller threw a chair that hit a 26-year-old woman on the forehead leaving a half-inch cut and left, police said.

Police located Miller 30 minutes later and charged them with assault in the second degree. Miller was released from custody just after 4 a.m. after a discussion with the County Prosecutor's Office.

Variety reported that a couple got a restraining order against Miller after he broke into a couple's bedroom making threats and taking several items including a passport and wallet. The couple asked that the case be dropped.

Miller's latest movie, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," in which he plays Credence Barebone opened Friday.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

