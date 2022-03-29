‘The Flash’ actor from NJ charged in karaoke confrontation

A New Jersey-born actor was charged with disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar in Hawaii on Sunday night.

Wyckoff native Ezra Miller, 29, was charged after he began to yell obscenities at people performing karaoke at Margarita Village and grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman, according to police.

Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said that Miller was agitated at the people singing the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad “Shallow.

Police said the owner of the bar unsuccessfully asked Miller to calm down as he lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.

Miller was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. He was released after posting $500 bail.

Miller, described in a news release as a "29-year-old visitor from Vermont," has been the source of police calls in Hilo 10 times since March 7, Quiocho said, adding it's not clear how long he's been on the island.

They were minor incidents such as filming people at a gas station, refusing to leave the sidewalk area of a restaurant and arguing with people, Quiocho said.

“He’s an actor but he’s not like famous to me,” Quiocho said. “He’s not Ben Affleck, let’s put it that way.”

Strange encounters

The Flash of the DC Comics Universe movies and Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts films has had several unusual incidents captured on video.

Video surfaced in April 2020 that appears to show Miller choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland, according to Variety.

In January, Miller posted video on his social media that has since been deleted in which he appears to threaten KKK members in North Carolina, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

(Includes material copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7