Every year on December 23rd, New Jersey gets a little bit weirder — and we love it. That’s Festivus, the secular anti‑holiday brought to life by Seinfeld and now celebrated right here in the Garden State by people who genuinely enjoy airing grievances, competing in feats of strength, and laughing about it all. Festivus was dreamt up as a counter to Christmas commercial madness, complete with an aluminum pole (because tinsel is “distracting”), a Festivus dinner, the Airing of Grievances, and the beloved Feats of Strength. It’s officially on the calendar as a holiday each year on December 23.

Where to Celebrate Festivus in New Jersey

If you want to join in on the fun this year, there are several NJ Festivus events happening on December 23, 2025. In Wanaque, Kitchen and Beer Bar is hosting a Festivus: Seinfeld Trivia Extravaganza & Airing of Grievances at 7:30 p.m., where fans can team up, shout out their real‑world annoyances, and test sitcom knowledge.

Over in Montclair, Bareburger is running the same trivia/grievance night, also at 7:30 p.m., perfect for Seinfeld lovers looking to compare notes on George’s latest fiascos.

Earlier in the month, there are a couple of pre‑Festivus trivia nights in Wyckoff at Blue Moon Mexican Cafe and in Woodbridge Township at Woodbridge Brewing Co., both happening December 17 — but the main December 23 celebrations are where the real Festivus spirit comes out.

Festivus for the Rest of Us: Community and Casual Fun

For those who prefer a more casual twist, the Festivus for the Rest of Us Bingo Night at Rockaway River Barn later in the week gives folks another chance to celebrate the season in a fun, community vibe — even if it’s technically after the official date.

A Seinfeld Legacy That Lives On

It all traces back to one Seinfeld episode: “The Strike,” which first aired on December 18, 1997 as part of Season 9. Back then, Seinfeld was a Thursday night television staple, part of NBC’s Must See TV lineup and appointment viewing for anyone with a VCR or a couch.

Back in the ’90s, my wife and I never missed an episode. We’d clear the dinner table, settle in on the couch, and howl at the Costanzas’ antics. The next day at work? Forget everything else — lunch breaks turned into full‑on episode breakdowns with co‑workers. We quoted it like scripture, and “Festivus is coming!” was basically our winter motto.

And for millennials and Gen Z discovering Seinfeld now — you might binge it on a weekend, but back in the day it was everybody’s show. People talked about it at work, in cars, at bars… phrases like “yada yada” and “no soup for you” weren’t just jokes — they were cultural glue.

So if you find yourself in Wanaque or Montclair on December 23, grab a buddy, find the Festivus pole, and let out that year’s worth of grievances — Jersey style.

Happy Festivus for the rest of us!