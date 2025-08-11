New Jersey's own Jonas Brothers made sure to kick off their hometown tour in their homestate, with Demi Lovato among very special guests on Sunday.

"Jersey! Your boys are back. See you tonight @metlifestadium," the band said with an Instagram post early Sunday.

Jonas Brothers welcome guests

The sold-out crowd at MetLife Stadium was all about marking their 20-year and counting career.

Brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas each wore custom-designed jackets paying tribute to New Jersey and their earliest hometown of Wyckoff.

The Lovato appearance was a big one for older Generation Z fans who loved their "Camp Rock" days.

Jesse McCartney was the second surprise guest of the night in East Rutherford, as seen in clips on Instagram and other social media.

It was another full-circle moment, as the group had been an opener for McCartney in their first year of rising fame, 2005.

There were also guest appearances by Switchfoot and Dean Lewis, both featured on the Jonas Brothers’ new album, “Greetings From Your Hometown.”

Influencer Abbey Bonadies posted an emotional clip from the show's finale, as the entire extended Jonas family joined in on the fan favorite, "When You Look Me in the Eyes."

Album release party

Earlier Sunday, the American Dream mega mall — right next to MetLife stadium — hosted a Jonas Brothers album release party.

"Greetings from our hometown. We love you," the band said in another post to Instagram, aas they took a final bow.

The “JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown” tour runs through November.

It sticks around New Jersey this week, with a show in Camden on Thursday at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

On Sunday, Aug. 17, they play at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

LOOK: Every Kid Wanted to Go to These Famous TV and Movie Locations Before Google Earth and instant streaming, your imagination had to do the traveling, and TV and movies were your passport. From pirate coves to suburban streets, these were the places every kid dreamed of visiting. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born Looking back on trends from 1924 through 2023, Stacker gathered a list of toys that came out each holiday season that captivated the public zeitgeist. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom