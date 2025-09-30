A highlight of Jersey’s summer concert scene 2025 was the Garden State’s own Jonas Brothers playing MetLife in August.

Demi Lovato, Jesse McCartney, Switchfoot, Marshmello, and even their father, Kevin Jonas Sr. joined Kevin, Joe, and Nick that night on stage.

Now 18 additional shows have been added to their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour.

Lucky cities include Cincinnati, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Ottawa, and Montreal. That list also includes New Jersey. On November 16, the guys will play at Prudential Center.

The JoBros grew up in Wyckoff, of course, so it’s always special when they perform here.

‘What A Man Gotta Do’ to score Jonas Brothers tickets?

Don’t be a ‘Sucker’ and make sure you’re ‘Burning Up’ the Ticketmaster site because tickets for the November 16 show go on sale Thursday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m.

Multiple presales start Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.

The All-American Rejects and Franklin Jonas, their younger brother (the bonus Joans), will open the Newark show.

Jonas Brothers are Jersey boys

Jonas Brothers formed in 2005 when the guys were just teenagers. They’ve put out seven albums in 20 years and continue charming us fans.

While Nick and Joe have lived in California, Kevin, together with his wife Danielle, have spent many years living in New Jersey. On November 16, they’ll all be Jersey guys again.

So mark your calendars and get ready to scream every lyric at Prudential Center.

After all, it might just be your night to shine like a true ‘Cool’ fan.

