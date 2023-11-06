Wyckoff, NJ grandmother, salon owner dies in house fire

🔥 The fire started late Sunday morning in a Wyckoff neighborhood

🔥 79-year-old victim was found unresponsive in the house

🔥 She was a retired small-business owner

WYCKOFF – A 79-year-old woman with dementia died in a house fire on Sunday afternoon.

Virginia D'Amilio Ingenito was found unresponsive inside the two-story house on Meer Avenue just after noon. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire spread to the first and second floors of the house and into the attic, Wyckoff Assistant Fire Chief Joseph Alvarez told CBS New York. Windows and doors were busted to help prevent gas buildup, the chief said.

Fire at home on Meer Avenue in Wyckoff 11/5/23 Fire at home on Meer Avenue in Wyckoff 11/5/23 (Mayor Tom Madignan) loading...

Hairstylist who owned her own salon

Family told CBS New York that D'Amilio Ingenito lived with her son and two grandsons at the home and suffered from dementia.

"Aunt Gina," as they called her, came to the United States in the late 50s and owned a hair salon in Totowa she named after her son Charlie.

