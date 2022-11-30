Wyckoff, NJ jewelry store hit by thieves with crowbar, garbage can

WYCKOFF — Police have been investigating a smash-and-grab burglary that targeted a jewelry store early Sunday.

Around 12:25 a.m., officers in Wyckoff responded to an alarm going off at Devon Fine Jewelry at 303 Franklin Ave.

Surveillance video from the store shows that three men arrived in a red Honda Accord, between model years 2018 and 2022, with a rear New Jersey license plate.

One of the individuals used a crowbar to break the front window and display cases.

Another removed a gray plastic garbage barrel from the rear seat of the car and used it to clear out broken glass from the doorway.

Stolen items were put inside the garbage can and it was placed in the rear seat of the Accord.

The trio then drove away and headed east on Franklin Avenue.

Jersey City jewelry heist

Hours later on Sunday in a separate, unrelated incident, officials said a crew targeted a jewelry store in Jersey City, smashing into cases and making off with valuables.

Five people had ordered customers and staff inside the store to the floor — no one was hurt, according to a city spokesperson.

The owner of Sara Jewelry on Newark Avenue said a half-million dollars in jewelry and cash had been stolen, which he was not insured against.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

