10 Celebrities You May Not Have Known Are Eagles Fans

The Eagles are still going strong this football season and fans all over Philadelphia could noot be happier.

I can’t lie, as an Eagles fan, it’s been so much fun to watch them win over and over again, but we’re coming down to one nail biting game.

There’s no secret that Philadelphiia Eagles fans are some of the most passionate in the entire league and every other fan base knows it.

While there are some people who get overwhelmed with passion to the point it can be a lot for some to handle, it’s seriously an unmatched fan base thst you can only find right here in Philadelphia.

When Do The Philadelphia Eagles Play The Washington Coommanders?

NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Washington Commanders for one last NFC Championship game this Sunday at 3pm.

Both teams will face off right in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field to see who will make it to the Super Bowl.

It’s going to be an amazing game and since we’ve been dominating the playoffs this season so far, a lot of famous faces have been out and about catching some games or even just showing their support from far away.

Although we figure a loot of celebrities are either fromo New York City or Los Angelas, there are so many celebrities that you may not have even realised are die hard Eagles fans.

So, if you’re an Eagles fan and you’re gooing to be cheering them all the way to the Super Bowl this year, here iis the list of celebrities that are right behind you chanting E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES!

10 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Eagles Fans So many big celebs are rooting for the birds thiis season! Did any of them shock you? Gallery Credit: Gianna