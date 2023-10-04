MOUNTAINSIDE — An Irvington man is in custody after injuring a cop during a traffic stop along Route 22, according to police.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, a Mountainside officer observed a Hyundai Sonata being driven with a brake light out and without a front license plate, police said.

During the stop, the driver could not produce a license. While talking to officers outside of the vehicle, he was offering conflicting information about his actual identity, police said.

Despite orders from cops not to do so, and attempts to restrain him, the driver re-entered his vehicle. He then hit the gas to flee the scene at a high rate of speed, police said.

In the process, the driver ran over the foot of Officer Brendan Carlos, and dragged him about 50 feet, according to police.

"This is just another example of the inherent dangers the men and women in law enforcement face each day and how a low level traffic stop can lead to a high intensity encounter," said Police Chief Joseph Giannuzzi.

Local and county officials were able to identify the suspect as 38-year-old James McMillion.

McMillion was arrested without incident and was charged with numerous offenses, including aggravated assault on a police officer and eluding police.

Officer Carlos was treated at a local hospital and released.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Was 2023 The Hottest Summer On Record? Temperatures soared in 2023 as brutal heat set new records across the United States this summer. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy