Banned and illegal baby names around the globe – 50 among NJ list

Think you have a unique name? At least it was legal somewhere around the world.

Names are something that are part of our identity. A part of it that we had no control over at the time we entered this world.

All of us are simply named thanks to whatever adults had input in the first moments after our birth. And while some people like their names, others do not.

Some might go as far as to legally change their name, while others might use their middle name in place of the first. For the most part, however, it's an identity most of us simply accept.

Now when some of us decide we want to be parents, it'll be our turn to figure out what in the world to name our children. Will we go a more traditional route, or do something unique?

If you choose to go a different route, make sure you pick the name carefully. You don't want to end up on any of the banned lists around the world.

But let's say that doesn't matter to you because you're living here in New Jersey. That's all well and fine, but keep in mind that New Jersey also has its own set of banned and illegal names.

We'll dive into both but will start with some names that are banned worldwide in different parts of the country. While some are common sense, others might make you laugh.

Especially that bothersome 50 for New Jersey showing up on the worldwide list (Don't worry, you'll understand soon enough).

And speaking of New Jersey, leave it to us to cause a stir on what's most arguably the most banned name across the globe for so many obvious reasons.

Don't even think of 50!

Now granted it could be much worse, but it's kind of amusing that you'll get backlash in New Jersey for even thinking of naming your child as a number. Just add 50 to the more Jersey-specific list of banned and illegal names below.

