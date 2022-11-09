NJ approves $375K to improve mental health self-help centers

TRENTON — The state Department of Human Services is contracting the Mental Health Association in New Jersey to train and assist peer support workers at 30 wellness centers across almost every county that provide mental health services.

DHS Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced the $375,000 program's launch in a release Wednesday, calling it the Whole Health Learning Collaborative, with a focus on best practices for self-management for center peers and members.

The "target population," according to DHS, includes those with mental health diagnoses, plus those who may also have a co-occurring substance use disorder or chronic medical condition, whether they be members or providers.

MHANJ will collect data on the effectiveness of the initiative, and its impact on the well-being of those involved.

The state provided a list of eligible facilities the program aims to help with this round of funding.

ATLANTIC COUNTY

All Roads Recovery Center — Atlantic City, Pleasantville

Hope All Day Recovery Center — Mays Landing

BERGEN COUNTY

The Recovery Center at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center — Paramus

BURLINGTON COUNTY

CARES Burlington Recovery Resource Center — Burlington, Westampton

CAMDEN COUNTY

Living Proof Recovery Center — Camden

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Cape Regional Recovery Center — Rio Grande

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Capital Recovery Center — Bridgeton

ESSEX COUNTY

CARES Recovery Center — Newark

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Living Proof Recovery Center — Voorhees

Living Proof Recovery Centers at RCSJ — Sewell

HUDSON COUNTY

Recovery Junction Recovery Center — Jersey City

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Open Door Recovery Center of Hunterdon County — Flemington

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Middlesex Community Peer Recovery Center — New Brunswick

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Open Door Recovery Center of Monmouth County — Asbury Park

MORRIS COUNTY

Dover Community Peer Recovery Center — Dover

OCEAN COUNTY

Hope Recovery Center — Toms River

PASSAIC COUNTY

Eva's Village Recovery Community Center — Paterson

SOMERSET COUNTY

Community in Connection Peer Recovery Services — Bernardsville

SUSSEX COUNTY

Sussex County Recovery Community Center — Newton

UNION COUNTY

Rise Up Recovery Center — Roselle

WARREN COUNTY

Recovery Connections Community Peer Recovery Center — Phillipsburg

