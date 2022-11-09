NJ approves $375K to improve mental health self-help centers
TRENTON — The state Department of Human Services is contracting the Mental Health Association in New Jersey to train and assist peer support workers at 30 wellness centers across almost every county that provide mental health services.
DHS Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced the $375,000 program's launch in a release Wednesday, calling it the Whole Health Learning Collaborative, with a focus on best practices for self-management for center peers and members.
The "target population," according to DHS, includes those with mental health diagnoses, plus those who may also have a co-occurring substance use disorder or chronic medical condition, whether they be members or providers.
MHANJ will collect data on the effectiveness of the initiative, and its impact on the well-being of those involved.
The state provided a list of eligible facilities the program aims to help with this round of funding.
ATLANTIC COUNTY
All Roads Recovery Center — Atlantic City, Pleasantville
Hope All Day Recovery Center — Mays Landing
BERGEN COUNTY
The Recovery Center at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center — Paramus
BURLINGTON COUNTY
CARES Burlington Recovery Resource Center — Burlington, Westampton
CAMDEN COUNTY
Living Proof Recovery Center — Camden
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Cape Regional Recovery Center — Rio Grande
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Capital Recovery Center — Bridgeton
ESSEX COUNTY
CARES Recovery Center — Newark
GLOUCESTER COUNTY
Living Proof Recovery Center — Voorhees
Living Proof Recovery Centers at RCSJ — Sewell
HUDSON COUNTY
Recovery Junction Recovery Center — Jersey City
HUNTERDON COUNTY
Open Door Recovery Center of Hunterdon County — Flemington
MIDDLESEX COUNTY
Middlesex Community Peer Recovery Center — New Brunswick
MONMOUTH COUNTY
Open Door Recovery Center of Monmouth County — Asbury Park
MORRIS COUNTY
Dover Community Peer Recovery Center — Dover
OCEAN COUNTY
Hope Recovery Center — Toms River
PASSAIC COUNTY
Eva's Village Recovery Community Center — Paterson
SOMERSET COUNTY
Community in Connection Peer Recovery Services — Bernardsville
SUSSEX COUNTY
Sussex County Recovery Community Center — Newton
UNION COUNTY
Rise Up Recovery Center — Roselle
WARREN COUNTY
Recovery Connections Community Peer Recovery Center — Phillipsburg
Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com
