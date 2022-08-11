Anti-overdose meds giveaway at Trenton Thunder, NJ baseball game

TRENTON — Instead of a tote bag or bobblehead, the first wave of baseball fans at Saturday’s Trenton Thunder game can take home a free dose of naloxone, the medicine used to revive drug users who have overdosed.

The giveaway — in partnership with the state Department of Human Services, City of Angels and Horizon BSBNJ — is part of a second annual Addiction Awareness Night at the ballpark.

No prescription, payment, insurance or even a legal name would be needed to collect the free kit, according to a Twitter post promoting the night.

It was unclear how many kits would be available, as the same announcement said it would be "first come, first served while supplies last."

The Thunder players also will wear special jerseys for the game, which will be auctioned off by the local nonprofit after the game, according to the team’s website.

Since 2009, City of Angels NJ has been working with “anyone needing help with addiction, whether or not they have health insurance.”

COA also provides community outreach about addiction, through school programs and local events.

After being given to an individual, naloxone is only active in the body for 30 to 90 minutes and its effects could wear off before those of opioids, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Emergency responders should still be called right away and people given naloxone should be observed constantly until emergency care arrives.

The game on Saturday has a start time of 6:30 p.m. at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, 1 Thunder Road in Trenton.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

