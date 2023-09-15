Blue Friday: New program in Edison, NJ to save lives

Police Chief Tom Bryan joined us for Blue Friday this week explained a new program that will make a difference in the community.

The program was developed through the Office of the Attorney General and is called Arrive Together.

ARRIVE stands for Alternative Responses to Reduce Instances of Violence and Escalation.

Although the AG's office has made numerous mistakes with programs that expose officers through reporting of infractions and of course the disastrous "bail reform" program, which has created a revolving door for criminal offenders, this program will help empower police.

As I make my way around the state speaking in front of growing crowds at small businesses, parents and law enforcement, in Edison last week I caught up with Bryan and several of his officers.

They are implementing a new program to have a mental health expert arrive with the officers who respond to a person in crisis.

Edison officers are working directly with mental health providers to help avoid escalation when responding to a call. According to the AG's office, two out of three incidents where police need to use force involve a person suffering with mental health issues.

But it goes beyond the "use of force" as officers are called to scenes regularly where people are in danger of harming themselves.

Partnering with mental health experts has reduced the number of suicides and helped people get the help that they need.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

