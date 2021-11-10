NJ veterans looking for work — check this out

Lt. Col Robert Vicci is the CEO of VetREST. "Veech" has been a friend of mine since the days he used to come to Catch A Rising Star in between deployments to Iraq. Now he spends his days on the phone or in public tracking down jobs for veterans, transitioning vets back to the workplace, and setting up places where vets can work and make a solid living and contribution to society.

"We continue to spread the word among our community for companies that are hiring. We have an extensive network, and we continue to push open positions to our Vets. Veterans WANT TO WORK, but like anyone else, it’s difficult to step into the workplace when you can stay at home and collect unemployment. Providing for our families is paramount, so it’s a fine line. But, in my opinion, Veterans know the value of working and will continue to seek out employment opportunities.

"There are so many companies that need qualified candidates for their workforce (many are seeking Veterans), I’ll list just a few (send me resumes):

D and E Window and Door: fantastic company in Lebanon, NJ looking to fill several positions (Huge Veteran Advocates as their father was a Navy Veteran from 1959 – 1965). Atrion Communication Resources in Branchburg, NJ (owned by a Vietnam Vet). True and Associates, Westfield, NJ (Huge Veteran Advocates). HomeRiver Group, over 30 jobs in over 20 markets. Hudson Homes Management, several available positions (NJ and Texas). Skilled Tradesmen needed: HVAC mechanics, Plumbers and Electricians. Truck drivers…this is an easy one…everyone is hiring truck drivers, training is available. Citizen Soldier Law is seeking a Veteran to fill an Office Manager position (part-time). Many jobs in the Solar Industry (we have the contacts)."

If you're interested in any of these jobs, contact Vicci at Robertvicci.vetrest@gmail.com

Veterans are proud, disciplined, hard-working people who are willing to put their lives on the line for this country. What business wouldn't be better by hiring them? If you served your country and can't find work, the best way I can thank you is to put you in touch with "Veech." Trust me, the colonel will do all he can and use every resource he has to find you gainful employment. It's what he does and the least that we can do.

