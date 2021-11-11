On this Veterans Day, we thank all those who served our country for their service. My father Albert Trevelise (pictured above) spent three years during World War II in the U.S. Navy on the USS Ronquil. My father-in-law Frank Allard served as a seaman in the U.S. Coast Guard, his son Dann, my brother-in-law followed in his Dad's footsteps and rose to Command Master Chief (Ret).

Lt. Col. Robert Vicci, is the CEO of VetRest, whose goal is to, "help Vets address their challenges with a goal of finding peace from their hidden battles." He provided me with some background on Veterans Day.

Samsung

"Veterans Day is a U.S. legal holiday dedicated to American veterans of all wars, and Veterans Day 2020 occurs on Wednesday, November 11. In 1918, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, was declared between the Allied nations and Germany in World War I, then known as 'the Great War.'”

"Commemorated in many countries as Armistice Day the following year, November 11th became a federal holiday in the United States in 1938. In the aftermath of World War II and the Korean War, Armistice Day became known as Veterans Day."

"Since its founding in 1776, the United States has fought in about a dozen major wars—and intervened militarily on hundreds of others—with every generation of Americans witnessing combat in one form or another. As such, tens of millions of Americans have suited up for the armed forces, including some 16 million during World War II alone. These service members include 31 of the 44 presidents. Well over 1 million Americans have died in warfare, the vast majority in just two conflicts: the Civil War and World War II."

We as Americans can never do enough to say, "Thank you for your service" to keep our freedom. I posted on my Facebook page the fact that I was going to write this article and here are those veterans who responded, some by their families.

To those who replied as well as those who served, sincerely we say thank you for your service.

Suzanne Policastro Kirby:

"James Policastro."

Jay El Payaso Watkins:

"Me."

Butch Budai:

"Joseph DeAngelo Jr. Barb DeAngelo."

Joshua Kocses:

"I am a 4th generation New Jersey veteran, Joshua Kocses, 2171, USMC, 2nd Force Service Support Group 1992-1995 Haiti, Cuba and a variety of other places. Then 1997-2001 NJ Army National Guard as a Family Support NCO as an undergraduate at TCNJ."

Suzanne Policastro Kirby:

"Jessica Yacuk, Virginia De Paul Klein, Dave Kirby."

Kevin D. Hill:

"You know the sad part is that schools in NJ use to be closed to honor our Veterans.. Now most are open.."

Rob Fasoli:

"Jim Fasoli. Your father."

Jo Wymer:

"www.jowymer.com"

Joni Jaglowski:

"Army , 8th Signal Corp. Bad Kneuznach, Germany."

Carlo Bellario:

"Lt. General Jerry Martinez U.S.A.F Commander for U.S forces in Japan.

Jerry is also my co-host Wingman for Animal House Radio."

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)