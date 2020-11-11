Today is Veterans Day and on this day we thanks those who served by posting pictures of relatives and friends on our various social media. My father Albert Trevelise was a torpedo man 3rd class on the USS Ronquil in World War II. There is another way that businesses can give thanks as well.

My neighbor Greg is a Vietnam vet and he takes a personal day every Veterans Day so that he can get the day off with pay. What a wonderful idea! How great would it be if all businesses adopted such a plan. It’s the least we can do for these heroes who served our country and protected our freedom.

Lt. Colonel Robert Vicci is the CEO of vetREST, whose mission according to their website is "Finding Peace from the Hidden Battle" for veterans.

"Veterans Day is a federal holiday, a bank holiday and, in most states, a state holiday," Vicci told me. "That means that federal employees, including military members, are typically given the day off and, in most states, state workers are as well."

He went on to say, "Low be it for me, to dictate to a company owner or corporation on whether Veteran’s should have a paid time off day on Veteran’s Day. As a Veteran, I would love nothing more than the day off to celebrate with other Veterans and family members. I celebrate our Veterans every day and generally take a few moments to reflect on my service and those whom I have had the pleasure to serve with, from my days at West Point fighting battles on the gridiron, to my tour of duty in Iraq in 2004, in honor of those that have come before me. I idolize several Veterans that I know who served in WWII, the Korean War, and Vietnam, and they are my heroes."

I've talked about it before on New Jersey 101.5 and the callers were very much in favor of the idea, as are my social media followers. When you think about all the things that veterans do for other veterans on this day, and how they are forced to take off without pay, or use a personal day it just doesn't seem right.

If any non-vet has a problem with that, let them go serve. I think it's the least businesses can do.

As Lt. Colonel Robert Vicci says, "Take the day off…enjoy, celebrate our freedom. God Bless America."

