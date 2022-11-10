Honor veterans with Bill Spadea in Kinnelon, NJ this weekend

Veterans Day is upon us.

Celebrated every year on Nov. 11 regardless of the day of the week.

It's a Federal holiday, but my guess is most of us have to work.

Veterans Day goes back to legislation passed in 1938 establishing "Armistice Day" to recognize the signing of the armistice which officially ended World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.

In 1954 the holiday was changed to "Veterans Day" used to honor all the military veterans who served our great nation.

This year, I have the honor to speak at a great event in Kinnelon.

My friend Sean Mabey, who serves on the town council, puts on an outstanding celebration. Launched last year, the event features a high school marching band, a black hawk helicopter, a climbing wall, food, and other activities and attractions for people of all ages.

You can get all of the information for the event HERE.

Sean joined me on the air to discuss the event.

