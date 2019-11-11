As you know, I'm sick and tired of 'awareness campaigns' that do nothing, but make participants feel good about doing something. Sadly, Veterans Day is becoming just that.

Never mind that kids are rarely taught about the significance of the holiday being held on November 11th. It goes back to the end of World War One. One of the bloodiest wars in human history with a death toll of nearly 40 million people, including an estimated 9 million military personnel, ending officially on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Known as Armistice Day, the war came to an end and was marked every year thereafter. Officially, the holiday was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 by President Eisenhower.

To many people today, these facts don't hold much meaning. The holiday is a day off, chance for a sale or just another day that people feel guilty if they don't say something nice about Veterans on social media.

Perhaps the worst part are the politicians who can't help, but to try to capitalize on the emotions of people who for the most part, truly appreciate the sacrifice of our nation's veterans. Politicians, especially the morally bankrupt pols in the current majority, do everything they can for a soundbite and a headline. Not satisfied that their scheme to extend a $250 real estate tax credit in the name of vets onto big companies passed overwhelmingly last week, now they want to expand the definition of veteran (according to the legal tax break guideline) and offer it to more people.

On the surface you might say, "what the hell is wrong with you Spadea? Don't the vets deserve a break?" To which I will and have responded, yes they do. But not a throw away gimmick of $250, which helps NO ONE, especially veterans struggling to make ends meet in the highest taxed and most over-regulated state in the Union.

You want to help vets? Lower property taxes overall. Help the economy grow by lowering regulations on small businesses. Make it easier for cops, firefighters, EMTs and other heroes to stay and work in the Garden State.

You want to help veterans? Then honor their sacrifice by making New Jersey affordable and prosperous again. Stop paying lip service to the "thank a vet" campaigns and supporting fake help like tax credits not worth the paper it's printed on.

You want to help vets? Then stop with the nonsense about free beach tags. How about we address unemployment, substance abuse, homelessness and hunger? How about we honor their sacrifice by making our state a place where a veterans can afford to get a job, raise a family and eventually retire?

Stop bullshitting veterans (although I'm sure that word will be edited to bulls*$%) and actually make good on the promises to those who sacrificed so much for our country and communities.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

