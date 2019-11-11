What’s open, what’s closed on Veterans Day 2019

TRENTON — Monday is both the official holiday for Veterans Day and the Monday observance, as the nation honors those who have served in the armed forces.

Originally known as Armistice Day, President Woodrow Wilson first proclaimed it as a holiday in 1919 to be celebrated on Nov. 11, to honor World War I veterans. In 1954, the day was expanded to include World War II veterans, and the word "veteran" replaced "armistice."

Here's a list of what's open and closed for Veterans Day on Monday:

CLOSED:

Federal offices

State offices (including the Motor Vehicle Commission)

U.S. Postal Service (UPS and FedEx will deliver and pick up on a normal weekday schedule)

Courts: local, state and federal

Bond markets: No trading. The stock market, however, will be open for regular trading.

Banks have the option to close on Veterans Day.

NJ Transit will operate on a normal weekday schedule.

National parks are open, with free admission for all.

