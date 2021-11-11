My friend Sean Mabey, who is a successful New Jersey entrepreneur and serves on the Borough Council in Kinnelon, is stepping up for our veterans.

As I have been saying for years, the way to rebuild New Jersey and make it the great state that it could be, we need to encourage our entrepreneurs and local leaders.

Sean joined me on the show to discuss Veterans Day and how it is critically important to honor our vets and remember the sacrifice that so many New Jerseyans made joining the military following the 9/11 attacks.

Sean and some great local leaders in Kinnelon have put together an incredible event to honor vets and bring the community together. It's all happening at 130 Kinnelon Road in Kinnelon on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m.

The girl scouts, high school football team, local businesses, a black hawk helicopter, and a special visit by the local Fire department with Spider-Man will round out the exciting and festive event. And yes, there will be an outstanding hot and cold food buffet.

The fight to take our state back starts with building our local communities up. Local leaders like Sean Mabey are on the front lines in our communities fighting back. We need to build up our local towns — enjoy normal again and never return to the dark days of government overreach that we saw over the past year and a half. Hear my interview with Sean below:

Sean Mabey joins a growing list of courageous local leaders focused on returning New Jersey to normal. I applaud his efforts and the great local leaders in Kinnelon, both in local government, first responders, local businesses, and average citizens. All are responsible for helping up get the state back on track.

Enjoy Saturday!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.