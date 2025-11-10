For the past five years, I've been fortunate to be able to join my friends in Kinnelon, Morris County to honor veterans on the weekend around Veterans Day.

This past weekend, Jodi and I made the trip north once again and it was a fantastic start to the weekend, honoring our heroes in uniform.

Thank you to Kinnelon Councilman Sean Mabey for hosting and organizing another successful event!

It’s a blessing to have been able tpo promote and participate with the team for five years running!

Smiles and chills all around at the municipal complex as we took in the incredible performance from Coretta Davis who made the trip from Vineland, Cumberland County and my friend, the Great Ronnie Brooks who belts out the National Anthem like no one else.

Powerful words from keynote speaker, retired Navy Commander Tommy Clark about never forgetting the sacrifice our veterans have made on behalf of all Americans.

Appreciate everyone who made the day a success.

Including all our friends at the New Jersey Veterans Network Team – New Jersey Veterans Network and Col Scott Rutter from the Valor Network.

Leadership - Valor Network : Valor Network This Veterans Day is special as it is the day after the 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps!

Happy birthday Devil Dogs, Semper Fidelis.

Here's a bit of what I had to say at the event:

