NJ man proposed at shooting range. She fired at ‘yes’

WAYNE — A New Jersey couple is "gunning" to get married, after their memorable engagement at an indoor shooting range.

Reloaderz NJ just opened its doors along Route 23 back in December, and Jake Woodruff's proposal was a first for the business. Woodruff, 29, from Kinnelon, is longtime friends with Mike Nylen, whose mother, Cheryl Nylen, is the range's owner and president.

Woodruff knew he wanted a unique way to propose to his girlfriend of three years, Kara Crampton, 24, also of Kinnelon. He said they both grew up with a love of the outdoors and hunting traditions in their respective families. So he talked it over with the Nylens, and a plan took form.

When he brought Crampton for their first-ever session at the shooting range on Sunday, she was stunned to see the handmade "Will you marry me?" target flip over at the end of her lane.

Woodruff said the sign was created by Cheryl Nylen, who was sure to make the "YES" a much easier target than the "NO."

Jake and Kara (courtesy John Woodruff of woody photography)

Crampton said she was completely surprised by the proposal. The couple does not currently live together, and they had talked about buying a house first.

With Crampton's brother planning his own trip down the aisle late this summer, the newly engaged couple said their own big day would be no sooner than fall of 2020.

For the record, after crying tears of happiness for a good 10 minutes, Crampton did make her answer official, putting three shots in the center of the "YES" target.

Watch the moment unfold in the video, below:

NJ shooting range YES proposal (courtesy Jake Woodruff)

