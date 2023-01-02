Prosecutor: Bodies of 2 NJ ice fishermen recovered at Split Rock Reservoir
It was a tragic start to the New Year for loved ones of two ice fishermen, believed to have drowned at Split Rock Reservoir, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll announced.
A 64-year-old Clifton man and a 76-year-old Passaic man had set out on Friday, headed to Kinnelon to go ice fishing at the sprawling reservoir.
When the men did not return, family members reported them missing on Saturday.
Just before 2 p.m., Butler police received a 911 call about the missing duo.
Bleak discovery
Kinnelon police responded and met family members at Split Rock Reservoir, where the men’s personal belongings were found on the shoreline.
Two holes were seen in the layer of ice atop the water about 100 yards out, Carroll said.
One man's body was recovered Saturday afternoon by ice rescue teams. The search was then called for the day, due to weather and darkness.
Diving teams resumed on Sunday and the second man’s body was recovered that afternoon.
Split Rock Reservoir spans 1,500 acres of land in parts of Rockaway Township and Kinnelon.
The reservoir and surrounding land is owned by the state and the public is allowed to go fishing and kayaking from the public access parking area, near the dam.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.