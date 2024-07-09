How you can help this New Jersey veteran

We had a busy Fourth of July weekend as you know. One of the highlights was an appearance at the 37th annual flag raising in Normandy Beach in Ocean County.

As we gathered to honor veterans I was honored to help one disabled veteran, John Frei.

John served our country faithfully in Vietnam and is in need of help today.

After 55 years of marriage, John lost his wife after a long battle with cancer where John cared for her and lost his job in the process. Now he's struggling to make ends meet and his daughter Lauren told me he's close to losing his home.

John was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2021 and now needs help doing basic tasks like bathing and dressing. Lauren is hoping to raise enough money to help John stay in his home where as she put it, he's most at peace. At issue is a reverse mortgage that he now has to pay off and he needs in-home care.

Here's a line from her note to me and the link to the GoFundMe site if you are willing and able to help:

I’m praying for a miracle from the community to help my dad fulfill his mortgage obligation, allowing him to stay in his home where he feels most at peace. His only alternative would be a nursing home, where he would rapidly decline. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for offering your advice to my dad during this difficult time. Here is his GoFundMe if you are able to share. With heartfelt gratitude, Lauren Frei Kurtz

