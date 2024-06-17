Veterans and local farms are ‘perfect together’

Remember the old NJ tagline, "New Jersey and You, Perfect Together" from the days of Governor Thomas H Kean? It was a memorable slogan for sure. And I apply it often to different groups and causes that are in fact, perfect together.

The latest grouping is veterans and farmers. My friend Cliff heads up an organization called "Veteran Farmers of New Jersey".

This is an organization dedicated to helping veterans at all levels and specifically, getting them started in a career in agriculture.

I was honored to be invited in to speak to the first annual event focused on celebrating New Jersey's robust small-farm economy and honoring veterans. Former NJ legislator, Bob Andrzejczak who was appointed by the President to serve as the Executive Director of the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA).

The event was a celebration of the agricultural industry and a way to honor and support our hero veterans. Amazing that a former democrat legislator, Biden-appointee, and the leader of the common sense conservative Republican movement in New Jersey could find common ground on this critical issue.

NJ needs more of this for sure. One of the common ground points was coffee. A new company was formed to deliver delicious coffee and at the same time support the mission to help our veterans.

Homestead Coffee Roasters needs to be on your shopping list for your next bag of beans and ground coffee for a perfect pot at home. Check out www.vfnj.org to support this company and the organization.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

