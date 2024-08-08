Where to find the best apple cider donuts in NJ

It’s that time of the year. I don’t care that it’s still August and there’s still some summer left. I am in full Fall mode and I’ll even go on to say that I’m ready for Halloween.

One of my family’s favorite things to do in the Fall is to go visit a farm to pick our pumpkins to display on our front porch and head over to some of the best markets to get a cup of warm apple cider to pair with delicious donuts.

Our go-to place for those donuts is Delicious Orchards in Colts Neck (it’s also our go-to for our Thanksgiving pies).

It’s a great place with fresh food including the side café with some of the best sandwiches.

Apple cider donuts are a staple for this upcoming season. Here are some of the best places in New Jersey to get them:

Alstede Farms in Chester

Terhune Orchards in Princeton

Johnson’s Corner Farm in Medford

Ort Farms in Long Valley

Secor Farms in Mahwah

Battleview Orchards in Freehold

Zimmerman’s Country Market in Sewell

