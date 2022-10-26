4 great family farms in NJ to support your healthy lifestyle

The conversation again turned to food around the Garden State on the morning show. All inspired by the raw milk that Jodi and I are enjoying from our friend Jen's cow.

Yes, Jodi even made butter from the cream. Delicious, creamy, smooth, and excellent taste. Lotta work so we're probably gonna make the trip to PA to start buying raw milk on a regular basis.

Spadea made his own butter Spadea made his own butter loading...

As you know, I put a lot of stock in natural health, eating right, sweating out toxins daily, and making smart choices with food sources.

I mentioned on the air this morning that I don't think the "Garden State" name does justice for our family farms. Small family farms are what truly make up New Jersey.

We have an opportunity to lead the way to better health across the country. It all starts by paying attention to what you put in your body.

For your health, support NJ family farms! Here are four that I can recommend:

Johnson's Corner Farm in Medford, NJ

Phillips Farm in Milford, NJ

Village Farms in Lawrenceville, NJ

JustFarmed in Westfield, NJ (Wholesaler)

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

